Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $429,639.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $429,639.00.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.99. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 43.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.