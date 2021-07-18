Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

