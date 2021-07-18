Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $48,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $583.24 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,612 shares of company stock worth $48,356,412 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

