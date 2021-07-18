Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $54.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NYSE:LPX opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

