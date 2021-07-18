Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

