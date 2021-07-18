Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $716,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $177.60 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

