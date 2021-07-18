Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,393,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,090,000 after purchasing an additional 176,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.