Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,616 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

