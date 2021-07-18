Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 191.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 80,021 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

