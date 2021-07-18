Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,189 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $523.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

