Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 6.33% of Ducommun worth $44,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $617.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

