Royal Bank of Canada Has $43.46 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 649.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PG&E were worth $43,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PG&E by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PG&E by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.79 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.