Royal Bank of Canada Buys 15,955 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.83% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $42,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of DSGX opened at $68.67 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

