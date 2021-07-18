Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

APD stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.