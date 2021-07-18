Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,968 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Simmons First National worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 5,114.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

