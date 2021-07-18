Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 13,740 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $130.64.

