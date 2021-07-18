Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 188,799 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of APAM opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

