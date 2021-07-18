Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 93,805 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,805 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

