First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,274 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,244,000.

NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

