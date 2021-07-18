St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 557 ($7.28). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 557 ($7.28), with a volume of 1,303,273 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 548.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

