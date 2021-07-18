PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 601 ($7.85). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.68), with a volume of 70,192 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £404.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,753.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Insiders acquired 63 shares of company stock worth $37,800 over the last quarter.

PayPoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

