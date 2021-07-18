Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNK. DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

