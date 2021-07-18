Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Shares of IPI stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

