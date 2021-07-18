Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

AZRGF stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

