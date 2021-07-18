Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$27.50 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of OR opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3,299.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

