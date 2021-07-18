Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $1,114,044.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,114,044.00.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $184.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

