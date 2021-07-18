James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 882 ($11.52). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 29,624 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James Fisher and Sons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,299 ($16.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £424.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 944.05.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

