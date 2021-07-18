Barb J. Samardzich Sells 50,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Barb J. Samardzich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

