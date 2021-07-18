Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60.40 ($0.79). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.79), with a volume of 134,587 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.07. The firm has a market cap of £117.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In related news, insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53). Also, insider Matthew Taylor bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,750 ($21,883.98).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

