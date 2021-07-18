Robert Frati Sells 12,398 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $521,583.86.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

