Paul Beldin Sells 11,212 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Paul Beldin sold 11,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $560,712.12.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $313.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.57. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $329.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

