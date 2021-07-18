Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

