$3.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $136.82 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

