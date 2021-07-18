Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

