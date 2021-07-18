Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

