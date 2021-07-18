$1.02 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

