Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) Short Interest Update

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMDT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Quick-Med Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Quick-Med Technologies Company Profile

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary broad-based technologies in medical and consumer healthcare markets. It specializes in the research and development of biomedical products and devices for antibacterial applications. The company's core technologies include Novel Intrinsically Micro-Bonded Utility Substrate (NIMBUS), a family of advanced polymers with antimicrobial, hemostatic, and other properties for use in a range of applications; Stay Fresh, a chemical formulation for textiles with a durable antimicrobial agent effective against an array of bacteria; and MultiStat, a family of advanced patented methods and compounds effective in skin therapy applications.

