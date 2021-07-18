Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) Short Interest Update

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QMDT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Quick-Med Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
Quick-Med Technologies Company Profile
