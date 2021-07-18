The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Macerich by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.