Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,291 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

EMR stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.