Head-To-Head Analysis: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) versus Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get KemPharm alerts:

8.2% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

KemPharm has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -74.21% N/A -1.33% Catalyst Biosciences -1,233.58% -77.89% -66.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KemPharm and Catalyst Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

KemPharm currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 296.64%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than KemPharm.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KemPharm and Catalyst Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $13.29 million 28.02 -$12.76 million ($3.00) -3.66 Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 6.54 -$56.24 million ($2.93) -1.49

KemPharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences. KemPharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats KemPharm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia. KemPharm's lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades. Its protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA), a subcutaneously administered engineered coagulation; and Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. The company's pipeline also includes a preclinical program partnered with Biogen International GmbH for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); factor I protease for SQ prophylaxis in patients with complement factor I deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway, as well as other complement programs. The company also develops CB 4332 intended for lifelong prophylactic SQ administration in individuals with CFI deficiency; and CB 2782-PEG, a C3 degrader product candidate in preclinical development for the treatment of dry AMD. It has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 (anti-C3 protease) to treat geographic atrophy associated dry AMD. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.