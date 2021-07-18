Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 57.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

