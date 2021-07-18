Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $893,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $14,210,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 151.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

WDC stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

