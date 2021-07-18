Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Up 85.4% in June

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of BCEI opened at $39.71 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

