CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.