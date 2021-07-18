Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.