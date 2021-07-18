Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $47.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

