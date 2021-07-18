Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

