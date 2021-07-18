$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.82. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 21.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $6,993,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.