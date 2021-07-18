Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $27.57 on Friday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Sagartz bought 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $49,995.40. 11.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.