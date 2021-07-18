Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts maintained its momentum in its Provider business in the first quarter of 2021 on the back of its key client wins. Gross margin expansion bodes well. Allscripts managed to leverage its new as well existing innovative solutions to help clients and boost patient outcomes. New alliances and continued innovation auger well. Solid prospects in Sunrise EHR platform buoy optimism. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Allscripts’ earnings in the first quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, Allscripts has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, fall in its segmental revenues and overall top line is concerning. Healthcare regulatory changes and consolidation in the healthcare industry pose a threat to Allscripts’ business. Forex woes, integration risks and stiff competition are other headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.51 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,344 shares of company stock worth $11,437,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,580,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

